Vision Films To Release Whodunnit ‘Twisted Vines’

Vision Films’ thriller murder mystery Twisted Vines will be released on transactional VoD, cable and streaming platforms on August 18 across the U.S. and Canada, followed by DVD.

The festival favorite was written by Corinne Sbeih and Tom Stohlgren, directed and produced by first-time filmmaker Jihane Mrad Balaa, co-produced by Mark Atkins, Vivica A. Fox, Brande Roderick, and executive produced by Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Filmed entirely in and around the Robert Renzoni Winery in Temecula, California, the feature stars Vivica A. Fox and Michael Paré in the leading roles. Set in a secluded wine estate, the intimate wedding of the owner’s daughter brings out the best and worst in the invited guests as their simplest exchanges are riddled with secrets.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and managing director of Vision Films, said “Twisted Vines features an incredible cast entangled in a murder mystery worthy of Agatha Christie set amidst an idyllic vineyard landscape.”