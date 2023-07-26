‘Tom and Jerry’ Comes to Asia

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced its first localized Tom and Jerry series, featuring the cat and mouse duo as they take their rivalry through Singapore.

Produced locally in Asia, and in association with Warner Bros. Animation, the new series comprises 7 x 3’ shorts and will premiere on Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific and HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong later this year, before being rolled out internationally. A pilot episode will launch in August.

The project is produced by Warner Bros. Discovery’s Carlene Tan. Vivek Bolar serves as Lead Director. The project is animated by Aum Animation Studios India, with stories and designs from Singapore-based Robot Playground Media and Chips and Toon Studios.

Tom and Jerry is one of the leading franchises in the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio. There have been more than 500 episodes and 15 movies made so far in its 83-year history, securing seven Academy Awards along the way.