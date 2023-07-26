GMA Network Widens Reach

GMA Network further widens its reach across the Philippines with 101 stations nationwide. Alongside the network’s 79 analog broadcast stations are 22 digital TV broadcast stations, which include its newest DTT station in San Pablo, Laguna. This brings the Network’s combined analog and digital TV transmitter stations to a new total of 101.

Further, through the network’s digital receivers, GMA Affordabox and GMA Now, more viewers are able to have a clearer TV viewing experience. Earlier this year, the network, through its regional arm GMA Regional TV, also launched GMA Ilocos Norte station – its 12th regional station to date.

GMA also made all its shows available in widescreen format. The 16:9 widescreen format is now available on GMA and GTV, as well as on digital channels Heart of Asia, Hallypop, I Heart Movies, and Pinoy Hits.

These latest developments further complement the network’s offerings, which include Voltes V: Legacy, Royal Blood, and Unbreak My Heart, among many others.