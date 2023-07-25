Matthew Ball to Keynote at NATPE Global

NATPE Global has announced that industry expert, producer and Epyllion CEO Matthew Ball will be the opening keynote speaker at the Miami trade event, which will take place January 16 to 18, 2024 at the InterContinental Miami.

“Matthew Ball is a creative visionary and we’re honored he’ll be presenting our opening keynote. His insightful views on the state of the global media business landscape, future economics of video content production, monetization, and consumption will provide invaluable intel to the NATPE Global audience,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director, NATPE Global. “As the first global marketplace on the content industry’s calendar, NATPE Global is a one-stop shop for entertainment, from concept to delivery.”

In addition to prime keynote presentations, the conference and marketplace will feature panel discussions, regional buyer spotlights, exhibition pavilions and suites, screenings, and exclusive networking opportunities. The trade event has already more than 30 countries represented and over 160 buyers registered.