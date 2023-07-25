Kartoon Channel! Branded Block Lands on Malaysia’s Astro

Kartoon Studios continues the Pacific-Asia expansion of its Kartoon Channel! brand with the August 2023 premiere of a branded programming block on Malaysia’s Astro Ceria.

Based on the success of Kartoon Channel!’s elimination-style reality gaming series for kids, Kidaverse Roblox Rumble, Astro has also licensed the format to produce season two of the series, starring Malaysian contestants. The series features a diverse group of girls and boys, ages 8 to 12, who compete in ten different games to win prizes and find out who is the ultimate gamer for a grand prize.

In addition to Kidaverse Roblox Rumble, the Kartoon Channel! programming block on Astro Ceria will feature a slate of gaming content for kids, including Tankee Minecraft Map, Super Mario Brothers 3, KC! Play Mix: Surviving Roblox, an Sally Plays Roblox by Tankee.