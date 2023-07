Bye Bye Birdie, Twitter Got Rebranded

Elon Musk yesterday went ahead with his plan to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the famous blue bird, marking the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year.

Musk in April changed the name of the company from Twitter Inc. to X Corp. “Lights. Camera. X!” wrote Linda Yaccarino. the company’s CEO, as the social network starting rolling out its new branding.