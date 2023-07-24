ViX Premieres ‘Tía Alison’ On July 27

ViX will stream the new series Tía Alison on July 27, 2023.

Produced by RCN Studios, the comedy-drama series follows a young woman who must go from being the cool aunt to “mom” when her three nephews become orphaned. The show addresses themes such as economic problems, social prejudice, child and adolescent conflict, and love and friendship.

The series stars Juliette Pardau and Rodrigo Candamil, among others.

Víctor Cantillo and Israel Sánchez serve as series directors, with Andrés Santamaría as executive producer.

Tía Alison will premiere on ViX the day after premiere on RCN in Colombia.