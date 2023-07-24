Rushlake Media Launches TidPix FAST Channel For North America

Rushlake Media rolled out its TidPix FAST channel for the North American market.

Curated and managed by the Rushlake Media team in Nairobi, the 24/7 streaming brand highlights authentic African content, including premium feature films like Kafe Coh from Uganda and Bangarang from Kenya, and Vindictive (pictured) from Nigeria, as well as series like Nairobi Law and All That Glitters.

TidPix is available, or will be soon, on VIDAA, TCL, FreeMovies+, and Rlaxx TV, with six additional platforms to be announced shortly.

Edward Mulandi, lead channel manager at Rushlake Media, commented, “Launching TidPix has been a rewarding challenge and has proven to be a fantastic opportunity to offer a genuinely African channel for all FAST consumers. FAST promises great value for those looking to watch brilliant, exciting and authentic African films without a significant barrier to entry and ease of access. TidPix fulfills that mandate by acquiring and curating these modern African classics and hidden gems with its vibrant soul, powered by a passionate Nairobi based team who seek to bring Authentically African Stories to the World.”