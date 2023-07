Up The Ladder: Paramount Global

Paramount Global announced the promotion of Darío Turovelzky to executive vice president, Broadcast & Studios, Latin America, for Paramount Global.

In his new post, Turovelzky will lead the business and operations of Paramount’s broadcast networks in Latin America, including Telefe and Chilevisión. He will also lead all original content in Spanish and Portuguese from Paramount Television International Studios.