Princess Sam Consumer Products Names Licensing Agents For ‘Tara Duncan’

Princess Sam Consumer Products appointed new licensing agents for the children’s animated series Tara Duncan.

bRAND-WARD Services will cover the U.K., and Consumer Product Connection will handle licensing in Spain and Portugal.

The animated series first launched in 2022, with a second season currently in production.

In addition, Princess Sam Entertainment Group enlisted Superights as global distributor of the series.

Laurent Taieb, head of Licensing for Princess Sam Consumer Products, commented, “As viewer figures and the number of broadcast agreements continue to rise, we are moving quickly to appoint best-in-class licensing agents for Tara Duncan to meet growing consumer demand. We are therefore delighted to announce the appointments of bRAND-WARD and Consumer Product Connection – two highly respected names in their territories.”