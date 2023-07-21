NPR And LG U+ Launch ‘Tiny Desk Korea’

NPR and LG U+ partnered to launch Tiny Desk Korea in August 2023.

Tiny Desk Korea is the first international format version of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. With a slight reinterpretation and localization for Korean audiences, the series will spotlight emerging and established artists in intimate performances.

Format agency Something Special will develop and expand the Tiny Desk Korea brand.

Gordon Synn, senior director of Business Partnerships for NPR, commented, “We are proud to work with LG U+ and Something Special to extend the beloved brand of Tiny Desk Concert to new audiences and new formats–and to keep evolving creatively and inclusively for the benefit of our audiences.”

Sangjin Lee, VP of Content IP Business for LG U+, remarked, “LG U+ is extremely pleased to launch Tiny Desk Korea with NPR, offering us a great opportunity to continue the global expansion of K-pop music. We are honored to be entrusted by NPR to carry out their initiative of showcasing original music through their iconic Tiny Desk brand. We will highlight the best of not only Korean, but all of Asia’s diverse musical artists with a series of concerts.”