Banijay Rights confirmed that M-Net secured a two-season renewal of Big Brother in Nigeria.

Produced by Red Pepper Pictures, the eighth season of Big Brother Nigeria brings together a group of strangers from all walks of life to live inside a house with cameras and microphones everywhere. The series will broadcast later this month, with the ninth season to follow in 2024.

Robin Pollok, VP Sales of Africa, Middle East, Greece & Israel at Banijay Rights, commented, “After the recent finale of Big Brother Titans, which notably featured contestants from both South Africa and Nigeria, this follows on as a fantastic double pick-up from M-NET.”

Nomsa Philiso, CEO of General Entertainment at M-Net Channels, added, “This two-year partnership with Banijay ensures continuity and an uninterrupted delivery of Big Brother, which fans and our viewers are always eager to tune in to watch.”

