Up the Ladder: Calinos, Saffronic

• Turkey-based Calinos Group has announced that creative producer, writer, stage performer and content provider Elif Dagdeviren is the new managing partner of Calinos Films, the production company of Calinos Group. Dagdeviren will be responsible for the creative process of all the productions and international co-production projects which will be signed by Calinos Films. A former journalist and TV personality, she has produced a variety of film and television projects in Turkey, including Oscar nominated comedy feature Ice Cream I Scream.

• Saffronic has appointed Skyler Mattson, former president of creative and design agency WongDoody, as chief executive officer. Saffronic, an emerging studio in the animation, gaming, advertising, and visual FX space, was founded in 2022 by Tim Sarnoff, former deputy CEO-president Production Services & Global head of Strategy and Development at Technicolor, and Vince Pizzica, former Technicolor CTO and chief strategist.