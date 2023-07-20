Sabbatical Inks Deal with V Channels

Miami-based Sabbatical Entertainment has announced a new two-year partnership with V Channels Media. Under the agreement, Sabbatical will be the global distributor of 50 newly released documentaries that explore the enigmatic realm of extraterrestrial phenomena. The deal includes FAST channel rights and linear over-the-air TV rights. V Channels will continue to distribute the titles on their YouTube network of channels.

The one-hour, stand-alone documentaries explore the mysteries surrounding extraterrestrial beings, UFO sightings, and government conspiracies. With a dedicated focus on alien history, these narratives promise to ignite curiosity and entertain viewers with thought-provoking exploration of the unknown. The episodes also feature interviews from top UFO experts around the world.