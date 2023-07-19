OneGate Media’s Sales for ‘Baltic Crimes’

OneGate Media has secured a raft of sales for crime drama series Baltic Crimes. The 19 x 90’ international series has been sold across 95 countries including the U.S., France, U.K., Japan and Spain. The series is produced by Tim Gehrke with Razor Film Production and Polyphon Film.

The story centers around mother and daughter investigators, Karin Lossow, a former district attorney who has returned to the island of Usedom after serving a prison sentence, and her daughter Julia Thiel, a detective chief superintendent. Set between both sides of the border, together Karin and Julia investigate criminal cases that take place on the Baltic Island. Amidst their professional work, the series sees Karin and Julia battle with the complexities of their own relationship, following the traumatic murder of Julia’s father, at the hands of Karin.

Baltic Crimes stars Katrin Sass (Good Bye Lenin!), Max Hopp (Speed Racer, Who Am I), Rikke Lyllof (Borgen), and Lisa Maria Potthoff (Sarah Kohr).