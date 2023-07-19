MIPCOM Unveils 2023 Program

MIPCOM CANNES has announced the schedule for the upcoming 39th edition of the International TV Co-Production & Entertainment Content Market (October 16-19) and the 31st edition of the MIPJUNIOR Kids Screenings & Co-Production Market (October 13-15).

More than 250 exhibitors from over 40 countries are already confirmed to attend, with Riviera exhibition halls and outdoor Croisette beach exhibition areas already sold out. The initial exhibitor line-up spans major studios, production and distribution groups, including All3Media, Amazon MGM, Banijay, BETA Film, FOX Entertainment, NBCUniversal, Paramount Global Content, Federation Studios, France tv, Fremantle, Global Screen, ITV Studios, The Mediapro Studio, Mediawan, Movistar+, Red Arrow, STUDIOCANAL, The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Discovery and ZDF Studios, among many others. To date, 16 countries have also confirmed national pavilions.

AI and FAST will take center stage in the newly minted “MIP LAB” – a new open-plan conference, networking and event space that will serve as a lab and incubator to help distributors, buyers and producers navigate advances in technology and streaming on an international level in the age of AI and FAST.

The Seaview Producers Hub will return as the hub of the Co-Production Market following the successful launch of the conference and networking venue last year. The Hub will see the 2023 floorplan doubling available meeting space within the Palais overall.

MIPJUNIOR will return to the JW Marriott hotel in Cannes on October 13-15 and will feature a new half-day pre-opening program, giving buyers early access to the MIPJUNIOR screenings library.

The seventh edition of the Diversify TV Awards is moving to a new prime slot on the MIPCOM program on October 17 from 12 noon to 1 p.m., followed by a cocktail lunch. The International Format Awards return to Cannes in October for the 12th edition and will take place as part of the pre-opening program on October 15.