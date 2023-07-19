MediaHub Starts Filming on ‘Alaca’ Drama Series

The first phase of filming for MediaHub’s new Turkish drama series Alaca has been completed in the coastal town of Dalyan; shooting has now moved to Istanbul where the rest of the story is set to take place.

The plot revolves around two star-crossed lovers who years later find themselves on different sides of the same story of revenge and betrayal. Male lead is Melih Özkaya, who gained recognition for his portrayal of officer Ali in popular drama series The Promise (Emanet), while titular character Alaca will be portrayed by young actress Ceyda Ceren Edis, making her Turkish drama debut.

Additional cast members include Burcu Alameman (Orphan Flowers -Kırgın Çiçekler), Mine Çayıroğlu (İffet, The Oath – Söz), and Ufuk Kaplan (Forbidden Love – Aşk-I Memnu).

MediaHub will unveil and officially launch the series during MIPCOM next October in Cannes.