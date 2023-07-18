WAWA to Present Woman of the Year Award at MIP Cancun

The Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association (WAWA) has confirmed a partnership with MIP Cancun to celebrate its seventh anniversary and to present the first WAWA Woman of the Year award at the tenth edition of the market, taking place on November 15-17, 2023.

WAWA was created at MIP Cancun in 2016, and returns to its origins to celebrate the Woman of the Year in an event open to all participants at the industry’s leading audiovisual content and co-production market for the Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic territory.

The event, named “Stronger Together,” will take place on November 15 in the Cancun Theater of the Moon Palace Hotel & Resort as a prelude to the market’s opening party.

The WAWA Woman of the Year celebrates the most outstanding professional of the year, based on the values of Leadership, Ethics, Diversity, and Commitment to building and strengthening a more inclusive industry for everyone.

“Presenting the ‘WAWA Woman of the Year’ award within the framework of MIP Cancun reaffirms our purpose, commitment, and vision for Latin America” said Cecilia Gómez de La Torre, vice president and founder.

In addition, WAWA is carrying out the WAWA Business Forum LAB, with the support of the Ibermedia Program, and for the second consecutive year, the WAWA – Lifetime Mentoring Program. Both mentorship programs provide a group of women and emerging talents from the region with different training opportunities to strengthen their audiovisual projects and subsequently present them to a potential co-producer at the November market.