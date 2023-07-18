CTIAF Returns to FAME Week Africa

The Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF) is back at the Cape Town International Convention Center from September 4 to 6, 2023. The annual gathering is now in its 12th edition.

This year, CTIAF and FAME Week Africa are shifting their focus to the creators and producers behind the world of animation. This year’s line-up of speakers includes animation luminaries such as Gennie Rim, John Kahrs, Chrissy Metge, Ed Bell and Nate Stanton. Also on the program is the first-ever ‘Pitch, Persuade, Produce’ competition.

In addition to keynote presentations and panels, CTIAF will showcase a curated selection of films from Africa, Cardiff Animation Festival and Stuttgart’s FMX. Submissions of titles to be considered for the selection are open until August 7, 2023.

CTIAF remains committed to supporting the Vuma Pop Outreach program, which has been bringing the magic of cinema to townships across South Africa for the past decade. To make films accessible in rural communities, several outreach events are held throughout the year, bringing the best of local and international animation to new audiences.