All3Media Partners with BBC Studios India on Two Dramas

BBC Studios India Production and All3Media International have announced that BBC Studios will produce two All3Media scripted dramas for Indian audiences.

BBC Studios India Production will bring to life the All3Media’s comedy drama Shameless, created originally by Paul Abbot and Company Pictures for Channel 4, and the Two Brothers Pictures crime drama Strangers aka White Dragon, originally created for ITV in the U.K. and written by Mark Denton, Jonny Stockwood, Marston Bloom, Harry & Jack Williams.

As part of the agreement, BBC Studios India Production will adapt and develop these two titles for the Indian market and source a commission for the two dramas in India.

Urban dark comedy drama Shameless (pictured) follows the unconventional yet big Gallagher family in their escapades, triumphs, and love, interwoven with a dash of criminality in a dilapidated housing estate. The show revolves around an unemployed and perpetually drunken father who is consistently expanding his lineage amidst the challenges of adolescence and the intoxicating allure of first love.

Strangers (aka White Dragon) is a crime drama that revolves around a man, Professor Jonah Mulray, whose wife tragically dies in a car accident. The incident occurred in Hong Kong, where she frequently visited and stayed for work. It upends the entire world of the protagonist as he decides to visit the city, where he stumbles upon a startling revelation about his wife, plunging him into a labyrinth of conspiracy.