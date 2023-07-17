‘Honor’ to Premiere on Atresplayer

Atresplayer will exclusively premiere series Honor on July 30, months before its arrival on Antena 3’s primetime lineup.

Thriller Honor addresses the moral dilemma of a reputable judge who will have to decide what he is willing to do to save his son after he’s involved in a deadly hit-and-run that could ruin his life. The 8 x 50’ drama is an adaptation of successful Israeli series Kvodo, which gained great popularity thanks to its U.S. version, Your Honor.

Honor is produced by Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Portocabo. Montse García and Alfonso Blanco are executive producers. Dario Grandinetti heads the cast, which includes Paco Márquez, María Morales, Mercedes León, José Luis García-Perez, Mara Guil, Emilio Palacios, Amin Hamada, Joaquín Nuñez, Cecilia Gómez, José Ramón Serra, Carmen Daza, Victoria Mora, Patricia Ross and Ana Peregrina, among others.

The series has the support of the City Councils of Seville and Cadiz as well as of the Film Commissions of both cities.