FilmBox+ Integrates with Bulsatcom in Bulgaria

SPI International, a CANAL+ company that operates multiple digital services, linear and FAST channels, has announced the first integration of its streaming service FilmBox+ in Bulgaria with pay-TV provider Bulsatcom.

The partnership aims to enhance the entertainment options for viewers by integrating FilmBox+ within the Bulsatcom portfolio, as well as into Bulsatcom’s b•box set-top-box at a special price of BGN 3.99 for clients of the operator.

FilmBox+ offers instant access to an extensive VoD catalog and live channels on any internet-connected device.

One of the notable features of this integration is the introduction of Smart Channels which are specially curated playlists of on-demand content that play back-to-back in a similar fashion to traditional linear channels.