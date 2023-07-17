BritBox U.K. Buys ‘Fat Friends’

Banijay Rights has announced that BritBox U.K., available as part of ITVX Premium, has acquired Fat Friends, the Kay Mellor comedy-drama that first aired on British TV screens 23 years ago.

Produced by Mellor’s Rollem Productions (The Syndicate, In the Club, A Passionate Woman) in association with Tiger Aspect Productions (a Banijay U.K. company) and Yorkshire Television, Fat Friends debuted on ITV1 in 2000 and follows the lives of a group of Leeds-based slimming club members and their attempts to lose weight.

Following a launch on BritBox Australia, BritBox U.K. has acquired all four seasons of Fat Friends from Banijay Rights, which handles global distribution for the series.