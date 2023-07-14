Ushuaïa TV Buys ‘The Future from Above’

The international distribution arm of Off The Fence has pre-sold The Future From Above (4 x 60’) to TF1-owned French nature broadcaster Ushuaïa TV, which has also acquired an additional 80-hour package of OTF programming. Under the deals, the package rights are split for linear and standalone SVoD.

The Future From Above is a co-production between OTF Studios, Sky, EarthxTV and Korean channel ENA (KT Skylife TV) and production company Borderless Lab, with funding from Korean communications agency KCA. The series focuses on how the world could look in 2050 if we embrace the revolutionary technology and thinking needed to transform every aspect of our lives, from how we communicate, harness energy and travel to how we live, eat and recycle our waste.

The 80-hour package features several factual titles, including Nature’s Ultimate Survivors, Greenhouse by Joost, and Galapagos: Hope for the Future.