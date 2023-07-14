‘Magnificent Century’ Enters The Sandbox Metaverse

Turkish series Magnificent Century has partnered with metaverse platform The Sandbox with a global launch event held in Paris on July 12.

The historical series, produced by Tims Productions’ Timur Savcı, has been broadcast in more than 140 countries since its 2011 debut, reaching over 500 million viewers around the world. The magical atmosphere and iconic venues of Magnificent Century will be revived in The Sandbox metaverse, transforming its characters into avatars starting this fall.

The global launch event, hosted by The Sandbox in Paris, started with a Magnificent Century-themed workshop attended by Tims Productions and game studios Hungri Games and UGC90. A signing ceremony with the participation of Timur Savcı, Sebastien Borget, co-founder of The Sandbox, and Arslan Kiran, country manager of The Sandbox, was held during the launch.