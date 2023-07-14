Kartoon Studios Launches Kartoon Films

Kartoon Studios has announced a package of original full-length animated features for children based on existing Kartoon Studios properties, which will leverage AI technology. The new films will debut exclusively across the Kartoon Channel! U.S. streaming platforms in 2024, as well as being distributed to broadcasters and streamers globally.

Films slated to debut in 2024 and 2025 reflect the importance of the Stan Lee brand in the company’s future, as well as the importance of pre-sold recognizable properties, including Stan Lee’s Cosmic Crusaders (featuring Stan Lee), Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Llama’s Big Adventure, and many more.

The company will additionally draw titles from its Munich-based affiliate company, Your Family Entertainment. Certain films will feature celebrity voice actors, as well as original music sound tracks, while highlighting a diversity of characters, global names, and a mix of ages, genders, and ethnicities. Additionally, the company is planning seasonal titles (e.g. Halloween and Christmas).