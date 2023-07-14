Fremantle’s ‘Shadow of Truth’ on BBC

Fremantle has licensed true crime series Shadow of Truth in the U.K. on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer. The series will also be coming soon to ntv and RTL Crime in Germany.

The series, which originally aired in Israel in 2016, will also include a new fifth episode filmed this year detailing the aftermath of one of world’s most controversial murder trials.

In December 2006, the body of 13-year-old Tair Rada was found inside a locked toilet stall at her school. The investigation and quick arrest of Roman Zadorov, an immigrant who worked at the school, sparked widespread conspiracy theories and threw the integrity of the entire justice system into doubt.

Aided by the findings from Shadow of Truth’s first four episodes, the supreme court ordered a re-trial for Zadorov, 17 years after Tair’s murder. The finale captures new forensic evidence and tells Zadorov’s story for the first time in an exclusive interview. The brand-new fifth episode follows the re-trial, which became an historic first in Israeli judicial history.

Shadow of Truth is produced by Silvio Productions, a Fremantle company. The original four-part series launched on Israeli channel HOT8 in 2016 and was acquired by Netflix in 2017. Now, all five episodes will be available to U.K. audiences on BBC Four and iPlayer in the summer.