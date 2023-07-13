‘Red Skies’ Wins Best Drama at TV Series Fest Berlin

Israeli drama series Red Skies took top honors last evening at TV Series Festival Berlin by winning the Best Drama Series Award for 2023. This announcement follows the series’ win last week at the Global India International Film Festival in which Red Skies also took home the Best Drama Series Award.

Based on the best-selling novel by former Israeli Intelligence Officer Daniel Shinar, Red Skies takes viewers to the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the eyes of two friends who are forced to choose sides.

Red Skies is created by Ron Leshem (Euphoria, No Man’s Land), Daniel Shinar (author of the novel Red Skies), Daniel Amsel (Euphoria, HBO+ Valley of Tears), Amit Cohen (Hulu’s No Man’s Land, Fox and Canal+ False Flag) and the director Alon Zingman (Netflix’s Shtisel). The series is produced by Yoav Gross (Carthago, Manayek) along with Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen, of Access Entertainment, who serve as executive producers.