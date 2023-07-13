New Broadcast Partners for ‘The Deep’

A Stark Production and WildBrain, together with Infinite Studios, have confirmed new international broadcast partners for animated series The Deep.

As the global distributor for the series — now in its fourth season — WildBrain has secured new deals with Rockbot (U.S.) for season one; Club Illico (Canada) for seasons one and two; RTE (Ireland) for seasons three and four; NRK (Norway) for seasons one, two and four; and France Télévisions for season four.

Previous seasons of the show have been sold to over 130 markets. The Australian Children’s Television Foundation handles distribution rights for Australia and New Zealand, with Infinite Studios managing rights for Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, and China. WildBrain oversees sales for the rest of the world.

In 2021 ABC in Australia greenlit 13 new half-hour episodes for season four, alongside Mediacorp and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, with the support of Screen NSW, bringing the total number of episodes in the series to 65 half hours.

Australia’s A Stark Production, has handled the scripting, storyboarding and design, and original music score of the new series, while Canada’s WildBrain has overseen directors, cast and voice recording, and postproduction on the new episodes. Singapore’s Infinite Studios has undertaken layout, animation, FX, lighting, and composition.

Developed for 8 to 12-year-olds, The Deep is based on the graphic novel series, which was created by comic book author and playwright Tom Taylor (Superman, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Injustice: Gods Among Us, Wolverine, Iron Man, Batman: The Detective, Star Wars: Age of Resistance) and co-creator, artist James Brouwer (Justice League Beyond), and published by Wolfgang Bylsma and Skye Ogden’s Gestalt Comics.