Indies Launch Association of True Crime Producers

True Crime specialist indies Avalon, First Look TV, ITN Productions, Monster Films, Peninsula Television, Phoenix Television, Rare TV, Revelation Films, Title Role and Woodcut Media, have joined forces to launch the Association of True Crime Producers (ATCP) in the U.K. and Ireland, and establish best practice guidelines for the genre.

The founding members have committed to the continued development of the highest professional standards in true crime production. They have all signed up to a set of clear guidelines, which put victims and their families at the center of the production process and aim to enhance current best practice in duty of care.

Membership of this non-profit association is open to TV and film production companies, digital or podcast content producers, or individuals directly engaged in the production of true crime content for domestic (U.K. & Ireland) or international consumption.

Kate Beal, chair, Association of True Crime Producers (and founder, Woodcut Media), said: “As true crime producers, we care deeply for those impacted by the stories we tell and have a duty of care to look after all those involved – from the contributors through to the production teams. The creation of the ATCP is the first step, allowing us to join forces under the one umbrella to take collective responsibility, share ideas, assess protocol, and maintain the reputation of the genre. I’m very grateful to my peers for collaborating on this meaningful and timely project.”