ViX Expands in Colombia with RCN

Spanish-language streaming service ViX has inked an agreement with RCN to drive expansion and broaden the service’s presence in Colombia through exclusive content on the platform, original local production, and promotional support on the network. With this agreement, ViX will consolidate its presence in Colombia by bringing its successful catalog of global content to a wider audience and combining it with the power of RCN’s local content. This synergy will allow ViX to provide an even more attractive offering for Spanish-language entertainment fans, promoting accelerated adoption both locally and internationally.

ViX’s agreement with RCN includes a unique content offering that features almost immediate exclusive access to local titles such as the recent hit Ana De Nadie, the most watched novela in Colombia, and the new series Tia Alison, about a Colombian tattoo artist who, faced with adversity, has to return to her country to care for her nephews and face life’s challenges. These episodes are available on ViX the day after RCN airs them in Colombia. This content also premieres outside Colombia, at the same time as on RCN, as a ViX original title.

In addition, the agreement also includes exclusive content premieres on ViX, ahead of RCN, beginning in the coming months with the new series La Sustituta, a story of intrigue, mystery and a deadly game of three women living together in Casa Urquijo. ViX will also expand its overall content offering with additional 24/7 RCN channels and an on-demand content library for iconic titles such as Café Con Aroma De Mujer, Chica Vampiro and more.