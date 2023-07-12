Hulu Japan and Disney + Launch New Bundle Plan

The Walt Disney Company (Japan) Ltd. and HJ Holdings have announced the launch of a new bundle plan for Disney+ and Hulu (Japan) services, offering a breadth of global and Japanese entertainment to consumers. The new bundle will be available to consumers in Japan today. Hulu (Japan), operated by HJ Holdings (a subsidiary of Nippon Television Network Corporation) and the SVOD platform for Nippon TV, houses on-demand viewing of popular television series from Nippon TV, as well as local original content. With the new bundle, consumers will have access to a collection of branded content from Disney+, including award-winning films, animation and live-action from Disney, PIXAR, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star, as well as Hulu Japan’s popular domestic drama series, anime, variety shows, live music and sports.

The new bundle plan is priced at 1,490 yen per month (tax included), 25 percent less than subscribing to each service individually.