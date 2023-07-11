Pluto TV and Cineflix Launch ‘American Pickers’ Channel

Pluto TV and Cineflix Rights have announced the launch of Cineflix’s first single-brand FAST channel in Canada, featuring reality-TV stalwart American Pickers. The antiques show is now streaming on Pluto TV in Canada.

Over 200 episodes of American Pickers are available on the dedicated channel, following series creator and professional treasure hunter Mike Wolfe and his crew as they crisscross the U.S. in a quest for rusty gold and to recycle America. Transforming one person’s trash into another’s treasure, the team scours the country for hidden gems in junkyards, garages, and barns, meeting fascinating characters along the way. Cineflix Productions is currently in production of the 12th season of American Pickers for HISTORY US.

This announcement is part of Cineflix’s initial launch of genre-themed FAST channels, including Real Disaster Channel, Crime & Justice, and Property & Reno.