FOX’s ‘Krapopolis’ to Debut on September 24

Krapopolis, the new animated comedy from creator and executive producer Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community), will make its series debut on FOX with a special two-episode preview event on Sunday, September 24.

The “FOX Animation Domination” block premieres on October 1, with all-new seasons of The Simpsons (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), Krapopolis (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), Bob’s Burgers (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and Family Guy (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process. The series features the voices of Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel).

Krapopolis — FOX’s first wholly owned animated series — earned early renewals for a second and third season last year.