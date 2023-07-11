Entertainment Union Coalition Statement On Safety and Tax Credit Program

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into Law SB 132 yesterday, the Entertainment Union Coalition released the following statement:

“With the signing of SB 132, Governor Gavin Newsom kept his promise to the people working in California’s motion picture industry. By extending the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program through 2030, Californians can work where they live, close to their families and communities.

Additionally, SB 132 includes new diversity provisions which reflect the values of California, as well as a groundbreaking first-in-the-nation Production Safety Pilot Program, authored by Senator Dave Cortese, establishing clear and enforceable safety standards for those working on a production, and a dedicated safety advisor to implement them on the ground.

SB 132 is critically important to the future of motion picture, television, and streaming production in the state of California by keeping us competitive with other states offering incentives. This bill preserves good middle-class jobs that are safe and accessible to all working families in California.”