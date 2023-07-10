Iberseries & Platino Industria Announce Copro And Financing Forum Projects

Iberseries & Platino Industria revealed the participating projects in the Coproduction and Financing Forum.

The forum facilitates the networking of co-production, co-financing, and co-distribution partners. Ten series and ten feature film projects have been selected, and attendees have the opportunity to set up one-on-one meetings with the project executives.

The ten series come from the following production companies: Bikini Films; Bixagu Entertainment and KoolShiit; Bravura Media, Pampa Films, and Lungo Films; Cacao & Co; Cielo Content, Irreversible Pictures, Room Service Contenidos, and AGC Studios; Invercine, Abacus, Pausoka, and Grupo Lavinia; Mondo TV and Isla Audiovisual; Río Estudios, and Ukbar Filmes.

The ten feature film projects come from: Guannaby Films and Dynamo; Irreversible Pictures, Cielo Content, 2Hand Productions, and TDO Media; Mapa Films, Greenlight Mexico, and La Productora Films; Pensillvania Films and U-Films; Pimienta Films; Salamandra Producciones; Smiz and Pixel; Sueko Films and Murdoc; Villano Producciones; and Zeppelin.

Iberseries & Platino Industria’s Coproduction and Financing Forum will take place October 4-5, 2023, at Matadero Madrid.