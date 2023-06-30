Record Ratings for Reshet’s ‘Red Skies’

Israeli broadcaster Reshet 13 announced that Red Skies, the 8 x 50’ drama series based on the best-selling novel of the same name, premiered on June 19 to record ratings.

Red Skies achieved the highest ratings in five years on Reshet 13 for a first-prime drama series and has the highest ratings on-demand for any Reshet premiere.

Red Skies is created by Ron Leshem (Euphoria, No Man’s Land), Daniel Shinar (author of the novel Red Skies), Daniel Amsel (Euphoria, HBO+ Valley of Tears), Amit Cohen (Hulu’s No Man’s Land, Fox and Canal+ False Flag) and the director Alon Zingman (Netflix’s Shtisel). The series is produced by Yoav Gross (Carthago, Manayek) along with Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen, of Access Entertainment, who serve as executive producers.

Based on the novel by former Israeli Intelligence officer Daniel Shinar, Red Skies delves into the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the eyes of two friends who are forced to choose sides.

A second season of the series has already been greenlit.