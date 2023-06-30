Karlovy Vary Fest Kicks Off

The 57th edition of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival kicked off today in the West Bohemian region of the Czech Republic. The event — the main theatrical festival in Eastern and Central Europe — runs through July 8 and will present some 200 films from around the world. The grand jury will consider 11 movies for the top prize, the Crystal Globe.

Among the celebrities in attendance, actor Russell Crowe will be honored with an award for his Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema tonight at the fest’s opening ceremony. Crowe is set to present his movie Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World tomorrow.

Alicia Vikander, Ewan McGregor and Robin Wright will also be honored, each with the President’s Award. The festival will open with Firebrand, in which Vikander has the leading role, and will close with Bobby Farrelly’s sports comedy Champions, starring Woody Harrelson.

Over 1,000 industry executives are in attendance at the festival.