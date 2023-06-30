Go Button to Produce Docu-Series for Super Channel, OTF

Go Button Media has unveiled the first three factual series to be produced as part of their current six-series deal with Canada’s Super Channel and distributor Off The Fence.

The three new titles are Engineering Evolved, Cursed History and Revolutions That Changed the World. Each series will comprise six hour-long episodes.

Engineering Evolved reveals the hidden stories of the transportation technology that’s set to move the world. From ships to cars to trains and submarines, every episode explores one mode of transit – at the frontier of design, engineering and tech.

Cursed History (pictured) explores the strange histories and legends of those who lived or died by a curse. From the tomb of Tutankhamun to the Hope Diamond and the Lost City of Frenier, history is riddled with people, places, and objects that spread utterly wicked, unbridled chaos that brought death, disaster, and destruction upon them. How did these curses come to be?

Revolutions That Changed The World examines the rise and fall of selected empires, monarchs and military leaders, many of whom learned the hard way that power is far from absolute and allegiance, always conditional.