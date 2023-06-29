Rakuten TV Launches Top Movie Polska

European streaming platform Rakuten TV has launched its first owned and operated channel Top Movie Polska, a FAST channel which will be available to households in Poland from mid-July.

The channel will stream on the Rakuten TV app across all devices, providing access to a wide range of movie content, from both Hollywood and European distributors. The platform currently offers over 70 FAST channels in Poland, including renowned brands like “Baby Shark TV”, “Euronews”, and “Bloomberg”.

Rakuten TV’s chief content officer Marcos Milanez said: “Rakuten TV has established a wide coverage across 43 countries in Europe, and Poland has always been a key market for us since its launch in 2019 via TVOD, and more recently, with FAST & AVOD. We strongly believe on the advertising opportunity around CTV in Poland, and we’re confident on the Top Movies Polska potential, due to its top-quality Hollywood and European slate, and fully localized to the Polish audience.”

Rakuten TV is available in 43 European territories and currently reaches more than 140 million households.