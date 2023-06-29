MIA Announces Comin’UP Initiative

MIA Market — running October 9-13, 2023 in Rome, Italy — has reshaped its program to give a special focus to theatrical distribution.

Among the new initiatives, Comin’UP sessions will offer sales agents an opportunity to showcase new footage of their feature films, which are scheduled for release in 2024 or later. Sessions will take place from October 10 to October 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Cinema Barberini.

Sales agents will be able to book their time slot to present exclusive images (scenes, excerpts, teasers) from their theatrical features. These visuals must not have been screened prior to MIA 2023 (including national releases, festivals, markets, or showcases).

Attendance is by invitation only, with invites directly managed by sales agents. Presentations run 20 minutes each and are scheduled back-to-back.