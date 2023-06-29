FilmRise Acquires Slate of BBC Series for AVoD and FAST

FilmRise has acquired U.S. AVoD and FAST rights to over 480 episodes of programming from BBC Studios for the FilmRise Streaming Network, with several shows available to stream immediately.

The package includes various series of different genres, notably 23 seasons of award-winning crime drama Silent Witness; four seasons of Wallander starring Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hiddleston and David Warner; five seasons of Ripper Street starring Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen and Jerome Flynn; sci-fi series Primeval; Canadian time-travel favorite Being Erica, and more.

Max Einhorn of FilmRise stated, “BBC Studios is behind some of the best programming in the world and we’re excited to bring this content to the FilmRise Streaming Network and grow our audience through international programming, all for free.”

Other programs in the deal include Scott and Bailey, Misfits, and Life and Death Row, among others.