Banijay’s ‘The Bridge’ Gets South African Adaptation

Banijay has announced a new adaptation of competition format The Bridge, for KykNET in South Africa. A deal with Banijay Rights will see the series produced locally by Red Pepper Pictures and marks the 11th adaptation of the show.

The Bridge sees strangers join forces in a remote wild location to complete a challenge that will test their physical strength and mental ability. Contestants must work together to build an enormous bridge to an island, in order to get their hands on the cash prize at stake. Just one contestant will walk away with the prize, and must decide whether to share it or walk away with everything.

The Bridge is an original Banijay format, created by Zeppelin (Banijay Iberia), and has launched in Australia, Brazil and the U.K., where it returned with a second season in 2022. The new South African iteration follows four new adaptations of The Bridge which aired on Prime Video in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland last year, with a version for HBO Max in Hungary launching this year.