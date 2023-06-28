Yes Studios Unveils ‘Night Therapy’ Drama

Tel Aviv-based yes Studios has unveiled 10-part psychological drama Night Therapy, which has just gone into production. Award-winning Israeli actress Shira Haas (Shtisel, Unorthodox) has been confirmed as joining the cast, alongside Yousef Sweid (Munich Games, Game of Thrones).

Night Therapy tells the story of Louie (Sweid), an Arab-Israeli psychologist struggling to raise his two children after the suicide of his Jewish-Israeli wife. To strike a better work-homelife balance and support his kids during the day as they rebuild their lives, he decides to shift his practice to receive patients at night. Shira Haas plays a patient – a computer genius who rarely leaves her home, preferring to lead her life in the virtual world.

Night Therapy was created and written by Raanan Caspi and is being directed by Gabriel Bibliowicz. It is being produced for yes TV by Dafna Danenberg, Aviram Avraham, Benny Menache and Eight Productions. The series is being distributed by yes Studios.

Photocredit: Eyal Nevo