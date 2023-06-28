Inaugural Content Budapest Underway

The first edition of Content Budapest kicked off yesterday at the Kempinski Hotel Corvinus in the Hungarian capital city and is running until tomorrow.

Over 250 content buyers are in attendance at the three-day event, featuring a raft of panels, a pitch competition and the launch of the CEE100 initiative.

Among the panels presented yesterday was the well-attended CEE Content Trends Report with Hannah Walsh from Ampere Analysis, Simeon Mirzayant of Mediametrie, Jack Davison of 3Vision and Alex Cameron of Parrot Analytics; and an afternoon Latin American showcase with Globo’s Gabriel Doria, Caracol’s Paloma Garcia Cuesta and TelevisaUnivision’s Claudia Sahab.

Today, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Jamie Cooke led a morning keynote session focusing on his company’s unscripted programming priorities for the CEE market. In the afternoon the keynote session was delivered by Izzet Pinto of Istanbul-based Global Agency.

In addition, three Commissioning sessions on programming strategies were held today, featuring panels of executives from CEE public and commercial broadcasters, and platforms.

Tonight delegates will be entertained at a boat party on the Danube river; and during the event the winner of the Content Budapest Series Pitch — which took place over two sessions yesterday — will be announced.