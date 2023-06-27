‘Yu-Gi-Ho! SEVENS’ Travels to Portugal

Portuguese children’s content specialist Panda KIDS is adding Konami’s Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS, the latest anime series in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, to its Monday-Friday primetime line-up.

Panda Kids, launched last year by Dreamia, a joint-venture between AMC Networks International Iberia and NOS, has picked up seasons 1 and 2 of the series, comprising 92 episodes.

Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS follows Yuga Ohdo as he’s about to take his favorite game to the next level by inventing a new way to duel: Rush Duels. But Goha Enterprises — the megacorporation that controls the whole city —is going to use everything in its arsenal to crush the kid.