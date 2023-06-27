NATPE Global Expands Team

NATPE Global has appointed a new team ahead of its return to Miami next year from January 16 to 18 at the InterContinental Hotel. The team will be headed by executive director Claire Macdonald, who recently oversaw NATPE Budapest.

Jen Fitzgerald has been appointed as senior conference producer. Fitzgerald has produced several events and awards programs including The Canadian Comedy Awards, CANCOM Comedy Symposium and most recently Brunico’s Realscreen Summit, Realscreen Awards, Marketing Evolution Summit and Media Innovation Awards.

Brian Boudreau has been appointed as Sales manager. Boudreau has worked for Brunico for nearly seven years, starting as event sales representative for all company events and eventually working his way up to senior account manager with Playback Magazine and the Banff World Media Festival.

Cesar Diaz has been named Buyer Relations manager, Latin America and Hispanic U.S. Based in Miami, Cesar Diaz is a seasoned executive in the television distribution industry who now leads his own company, 7A Media, dedicated to content development, international sales and consulting.

Expanding their remit to represent NATPE Global in addition to NATPE Budapest are Victoria Elmacioglu, head of Buyer Relations and Business Development manager, Europe; and Jose Sanchez, Business Development manager.