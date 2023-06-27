FAST & Furious at Conecta

The seventh edition of Conecta FICTION & ENTERTAINMENT was inaugurated last night. Patricia Franco, Regional Minister of Economy, Business and Employment of the Junta de Comunidades de Castilla-La Mancha, Javier Yraola, project director at ICEX-Invest, and Conecta director Géraldine Gonard welcomed guests at an evening reception at the Cigarral de Santa María Vineyard in Toledo.

Around 1,000 participants are in town for the event — which runs June 26-29 — and a total of 22 panels are on this year’s program, including a panel discussion on “Non-Mainstream Platforms and the Opportunities They Offer to Producers and Talents,” scheduled for Thursday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Toledo Room of the Palacio de Congresos. The panel will discuss the plight of “non-mainstream platforms,” meaning local streamers that are challenging large platforms with their AVoD and FAST channels. For this reason, the panel is under the label: Warrior Platforms.” The panel features Dom Serafini, editor-in-chief of VideoAge, as moderator; speakers include Pablo Ghiglione, head of International Co-Productions at Brazil’s Globoplay; Sanja Božić-Ljubičić, CEO of Croatia’s Pickbox Mediatranslations, Mediavision and NEM; and André Béraud, head of Scripted Programs at Canada’s Radio-Canada.

Also on the program, nine keynotes — featuring executives from Ampere Analysis, BB Media, Dataxis and The Film Agency, among others — will serve to review the trends and data of a market in permanent transition.

At this Conecta edition, five workshops will review the keys to the script from film to television; provide the tools to produce with any budget; deal with the problems and conflicts of the IP and promotion as well as show the potential of virtual technology to reduce production costs. There will also be a workshop offered by Eurimages to present its new grants program for the production of TV scripted series.

In addition, the first Spain content showcase will take place on June 28-29, with the collaboration of ICEX and financed by European Union recovery funds.

In the photo: André Béraud, Sanja Božić-Ljubičić, Pablo Ghiglione, Dom Serafini