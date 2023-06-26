New Twists & Turns for the HFPA’s Globes

By Mike Reynolds

The June 12, 2023 announcement that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was disbanding with immediate effect was, in itself, not a huge surprise. With all of the organization’s controversies over the years, many have been amazed that it continued to exist for as long as it did. (It’s been around since 1943, with the first Globe awards in January 1944.) The real surprise, however, is that the Golden Globe Awards will continue!

Picking up all of the assets and rights, as well as the properties that once belonged to the HFPA are DCP (Dick Clark Productions), which is owned by Eldridge Industries. Eldridge also owns Penske Media, which, in turn, owns Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, and Mediabistro.

There is talk of establishing a new, updated version of the Golden Globe charitable foundation, and that the once not-for profit HFPA will now become a new non-HFPA, for-profit entity. How can nominations, let alone awards, be given out by an entity without a dues-paying membership — at least on the basis of what little has been revealed thus far?

This goes against the norm of every other awards event in every industry across the board — entertainment or general business! Looking at every other major entertainment industry awards show, one sees that voters are dues-paying members of a guild, union, association, or media outlet — people who’ve been verified as experts in a given industry. Without dues-paying members, how can the new Globes still be considered a trusted and official major awards show? When approached for more details about the future and other aspects that have not been fully explained, the HFPA response was, “At this time we are holding comments so we can share all information together.”

In another strange turn of events, though the HFPA won’t exist, its former members will all continue to vote for nominees and winners, which would seem to be highly questionable if the entity doesn’t officially exist with dues-paying members. Considering that throughout the HFPA’s history the choices it made regarding nominations and winners have raised questionable doubts about its selections, this could just continue to stir up suspicion. (There was a time when, once everyone was seated and just before the show was about to start, board members would peer through the curtain to see if those on the winners list were there. If they weren’t, then they took them off the list and put someone, or a title, in that place as the winner!)

In addition, there will be at least one former HFPA member officially on board the new venture, the last HFPA president, Helen Hoehne, though in what capacity is not yet known. But all of the remaining former HFPA members are out. Why keep her and not others?

Nonetheless, as far as the regenerated Globes are concerned, the entity has already set a date for the 81st Golden Globe Awards. It will be held Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Considering that the deal with NBC to air the Globes has concluded and viewing figures had been dropping anyway, it would seem rather unlikely that any terrestrial outlet would step in, as money is getting tighter and ad revenues and viewing figures are falling. That said, there have been suggestions that the likes of Netflix and Amazon have been showing interest in live sports, but those can bring a huge audience, and the Globes, judging by recent performances, wouldn’t come anywhere close to those viewing figures.

Despite those challenges, executives behind this new Golden Globes are “excited to close on this much anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-led organization to a commercial enterprise,” according to Helen Hoehne.

When news broke on the HFPA deal, Todd Boehly, chairman of Eldridge, suggested, “Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes,” and added, “My partners at DCP and I are grateful to Helen and team for their commitment to the successful implementation of a robust approach to governance, the expansion of the diverse and international voting body, implementing a professional, safe and accountable environment and trusting new ownership with a new direction for the Globes.”

Jay Penske, CEO, chairman and founder of Penske Media and CEO of DCP, added, “As stewards of the Golden Globe Awards, our mission is to continue creating the most dynamic awards ceremony on live television viewed across the world. We have a great team in place to grow this iconic brand and captivate new and existing audiences to celebrate the very best in television and motion pictures.”

The new owners also suggest they will be pursuing, “Globes-related commercial opportunities across the globe.”