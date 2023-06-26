Propagate Acquires Sports Doc ‘All Town Aren’t We’

Propagate International has acquired worldwide rights to the three-part sports documentary series All Town Aren’t We from Shush Films.

Directed by Jack Spring, All Town Aren’t We follows the Grimsby Town Football Club, The Mariners, during their 2021-2022 season in which the team achieved promotion to the English Football League by defeating big-spending Wrexham AFC in the National League play-off semi-final. Perhaps the bigger story is that the success of the team signified the beginning of the resurrection of the fishing port of Grimsby, Lincolnshire, England. Season two, focusing on the 2022-2023 season and Grimsby’s historic run to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, is in production.

All Town Aren’t We is produced by Shush Films. Jack Spring is producer and director. Giles Alderson is producer. Andrew Pettit and Jason Stockwood are executive producers.